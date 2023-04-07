Positively Georgia
Fayette County man dies after being shot during domestic dispute

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayette County man died Apr. 6 after being shot during a dispute with his brother.

Police responded to a residence on Allenwood Road just before 3 p.m. Apr. 6 and found 18-year-old Jeremiah McCrae suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

An investigation determined McCrae was shot by his brother during a dispute. McCrae had armed himself with “an AR-15 style weapon;” McCrae’s brother shot him in response.

No one else was harmed in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

