Fayette County man dies after being shot during domestic dispute

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayette County man died Apr. 6 after being shot during a dispute with his brother.

Police responded to a residence on Allenwood Road just before 3 p.m. Apr. 6 and found 18-year-old Jeremiah McCrae suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

An investigation determined McCrae was shot by his brother during a dispute. McCrae had armed himself with “an AR-15 style weapon;” McCrae’s brother shot him in response.

No one else was harmed in the incident.

