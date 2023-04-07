FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain, storms today; Widespread rain Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered rain and isolated storms in north Georgia today with a washout expected on Saturday.

Friday’s summary

High - 74°

Normal high - 71°

Chance of rain - 50%

FIRST ALERT for scattered rain today

Scattered rain and isolated storms will continue to develop along a cold front in north Georgia today. It won’t be a washout, but it will rain off-and-on throughout the entire day, with slightly higher coverage (50%) today, compared to yesterday (30%).

No severe weather is expected today.

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday

We’re expecting rain all day Saturday with highs only in the 40s. No severe weather is expected on Saturday, but you plans will be impacted throughout the day.

Forecast map for Saturday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Dry for Easter

It will be dry on Easter Sunday in north Georgia, but it will be a chilly start with morning temperatures in the 40s on Sunday. It’ll stay dry for much of next week with rain returning next Thursday.

