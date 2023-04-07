Forsyth Co. man survives eight days lost, injured in north Georgia mountains

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Forsyth County man is recovering after spending more than a week lost and injured in the north Georgia mountains.

68-year-old Kirk Wintersteen was forced to rely on his wits to survive eight days in the Chattahoochee National Forest, near Blairsville, about two hours north of Atlanta.

“You have some really mixed emotions while you’re out there,” said Wintersteen from his hospital room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. “I thought I could certainly be found and when it got to the last two days or so, I kind of gave up.”

Wintersteen was riding his motorcycle through the mountains on March 25. He wanted to take the long route home and headed up a dirt path. However, the terrain though was no match for Wintersteen’s bike. He hit a puddle, crashed, and broke his left ankle.

“The bike was laying on the back of my left leg and I was trying to pick it up,” he recalled. “The leg was injured so bad, I couldn’t walk on it.”

Wintersteen said there was no phone service. He had no food and there were no signs of human life. Still, he knew if he stayed hydrated, he might survive.

“I crawled on my knees to get into position,” he said. “I would roll on my side to get down to where the two banks come together. There’s a small stream. So, yeah that’s what I did.”

As Wintersteen battled the elements day and night, his family, friends, and community spent days searching for him. Jeff Alexander and his buddy were riding dirt bikes in the area which turned out to be Wintersteen’s saving grace. The two stumbled upon Wintersteen’s motorcycle., and thought it was odd until they heard him yelling for help down in the creek.

“He was down in an area that uh, never would have found him,” Alexander said. “The first thing he wanted to know was what day it was. He’s just a really tough old dude.”

Alexander rode into town and called 911. Aside from the broken ankle, Wintersteen was fine. He said the near-death experience has given him a new appreciation for life.

“I thank God for them,” he said of the good Samaritans. “God gave me more time.”

Despite all he’s been through, he hopes to get back on a bike again, but he said he’ll bring another person along for his next ride.

