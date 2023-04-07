Georgia Renaissance Festival returns for season 38 in Fairburn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Renaissance Festival will be returning with its 38th season starting the weekend of April 15-16 in Fairburn.

The festival has something for the entire family with a full day of entertainment on ten stages which include beautiful horses and gallant knights in shining armor in full contact joust. There will also be a circus-like show, comedy and music with some new performers this year.

You can also enjoy shopping at 150 artisans’ shops, games for the entire family and people-powered rides for the amusement of kids of all ages.

The countdown starts now just 7 days away for all the super fans of the festival, their pub crawl tickets for most weekends in April are already sold out.

This year for the first time they will offer a $175 season pass and return with group passes for people of 15 or more.

To purchase tickets you can visit the Georgia Renaissance Festival today.

