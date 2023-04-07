Georgia State adding new security measures after recent incidents near campus

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University is boosting security to help keep its students safe after the violence and chaos near its downtown campus last weekend.

Two people were shot near student housing at piedmont avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue earlier this week. And before that, people watched as drivers took over an intersection for street races and to do donuts.

The university says it’s installing new license plate cameras, adding steel plates to intersections to stop drag racing, and adding more campus police officers to patrol the housing corridor, especially late at night.

