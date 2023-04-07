Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia State adding new security measures after recent incidents near campus

The scene of a shooting near Georgia State University late Sunday night that injured two people.
The scene of a shooting near Georgia State University late Sunday night that injured two people.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University is boosting security to help keep its students safe after the violence and chaos near its downtown campus last weekend.

Two people were shot near student housing at piedmont avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue earlier this week. And before that, people watched as drivers took over an intersection for street races and to do donuts.

The university says it’s installing new license plate cameras, adding steel plates to intersections to stop drag racing, and adding more campus police officers to patrol the housing corridor, especially late at night.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
Avyana Mitchell
Missing DeKalb 14-year-old girl found safe, police say
Brady Allen, former inmate at Cobb County Detention Center
Jail staff was told a detainee needed medical attention. The help never came.
Replica of Notre Dame Cathedral at the Rock Garden in Calhoun.
Garden in North Georgia features famous landmarks, castles made of rocks

Latest News

Nearly $120 million to target lead contamination in Georgia drinking water
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia, left, celebrates with Ronald Acuna Jr. after driving in the...
Arcia delivers winning hit in 9th, Braves beat Padres 7-6
Trans athlete Nikole Glaug plays soccer outside her home in Atlanta.
White House proposal would prohibit full bans on trans student-athletes
Shady Valley Park
Shooting at Buckhead park a suspected suicide, police say