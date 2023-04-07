Positively Georgia
Man drives car into neighbor’s home in Gwinnett County

The aftermath of a car driving into a home in Gwinnett County.
The aftermath of a car driving into a home in Gwinnett County.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County home suffered damage after a neighbor drove his pickup truck into the home.

The car drove through the side of the home and into the garage, stopping at the back wall. The Technical Rescue Team rescued the driver and his daughter, stabilized two walls and changed the pickup truck’s tire.

It’s unknown if the incident was an accident. No injuries were reported.

