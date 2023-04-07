2023 Masters resume play after possible severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Masters was suspended for nearly 30 minutes on Friday afternoon due to severe weather.
Play resumed at 3:28 p.m., according to tournament officials.
The weather had been a talking point over the past couple of days.
Weather updates will be announced once available.
Due to inclement weather, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT. Play resumed at 3:28 p.m. EDT.— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023
