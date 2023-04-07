Positively Georgia
2023 Masters resume play after possible severe weather

7Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the second round...
Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 7, 2023.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Masters was suspended for nearly 30 minutes on Friday afternoon due to severe weather.

Play resumed at 3:28 p.m., according to tournament officials.

“Due to inclement weather, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT. Play resumed at 3:28 p.m. EDT.”

The weather had been a talking point over the past couple of days.

Weather updates will be announced once available.

