Mattie’s Call: Clayton County police searching for 42-year-old missing man

Mattie's Call: Eric Moseley
Mattie's Call: Eric Moseley(Clayton County Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a 42-year-old Clayton County missing man.

According to police, Eric Moseley was last seen Sunday evening near the 5600 block of Double Bridge Road in Ellenwood, wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Moseley is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to the Clayton County Police Department call 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.

