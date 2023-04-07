Positively Georgia
Peachtree and Deering roads blocked due to a suspicious package, police say

Peachtree Road and Deering Road bridge blocked
Peachtree Road and Deering Road bridge blocked(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police units are canvassing the Peachtree Road and Deering Road area for a suspicious package.

An areal view from our Atlanta New chopper shows police cars blocking off some lanes. Currently, no injuries no damage has been reported.

Atlanta News First will have the latest updates on this developing story.

