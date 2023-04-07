Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police searching for man accused of attacking, sexually assaulting woman in Buckhead

In the police report, the victim says she was walking to work when a man forced her into an alleyway.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Buckhead.

According to the police report, the incident happened on the morning of March 30th near Piedmont Road and Peachtree Road.

In the police report, the victim says she was walking to work when a man forced her into an alleyway.

The victim says when she tried to resist, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her.

Police released video of the suspect seen walking along Peachtree Road across from the Lenox Mall.

Police say anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line, 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Violent crimes are significantly lower this year for that area of Buckhead, which is part of Atlanta’s zone two.

Over the past year, cases involving rape are down nearly 50 percent for the Buckhead area.

Reports of shoplifting have risen nearly 60 percent while motor vehicle theft cases are up about 8 percent.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Georgia boy hospitalized
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
The Livsey family has owned the plantation for over a century.
Gwinnett County officials halt from developing former plantation land
Avyana Mitchell
Missing DeKalb 14-year-old girl found safe, police say
Before and after images of Brady Allen after he pulled out his hair for hours during an...
Jail staff was told a detainee needed medical attention. The help never came.

Latest News

Nearly $120 million to target lead contamination in Georgia drinking water
On Friday, Georgia Democrats condemned the actions of the Tennessee General Assembly after the...
‘No Justins, No Peace’ Georgia Democrats condemn Tennessee expulsion vote
Kirk Wintersteen in his hospital room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Forsyth Co. man survives eight days lost, injured in north Georgia mountains
What to know before buying a used car
Trading in your used car is easy. But why not sell your car yourself?
Tony Ponder received his monthly training certification.
UPS invests $345M in VR training and additional safety technology