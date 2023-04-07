Police searching for man accused of attacking, sexually assaulting woman in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Buckhead.

According to the police report, the incident happened on the morning of March 30th near Piedmont Road and Peachtree Road.

In the police report, the victim says she was walking to work when a man forced her into an alleyway.

The victim says when she tried to resist, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her.

Police released video of the suspect seen walking along Peachtree Road across from the Lenox Mall.

Police say anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line, 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Violent crimes are significantly lower this year for that area of Buckhead, which is part of Atlanta’s zone two.

Over the past year, cases involving rape are down nearly 50 percent for the Buckhead area.

Reports of shoplifting have risen nearly 60 percent while motor vehicle theft cases are up about 8 percent.

