Shooting at Buckhead park a suspected suicide, police say

Shady Valley Park
Shady Valley Park(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say a shooting at a Buckhead park is a suspected suicide.

Police responded to Shady Valley Park around 5:20 p.m. Apr. 6 and found a man who had died of a gunshot. Investigators believe that the incident was a suicide, but will wit for a full autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

