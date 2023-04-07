Shooting at Buckhead park a suspected suicide, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say a shooting at a Buckhead park is a suspected suicide.

Police responded to Shady Valley Park around 5:20 p.m. Apr. 6 and found a man who had died of a gunshot. Investigators believe that the incident was a suicide, but will wit for a full autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

