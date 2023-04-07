Positively Georgia
Stolen vehicles recovered in Haralson County

Stolen vehicles recovered from a suspected chop shop in Haralson County.
Stolen vehicles recovered from a suspected chop shop in Haralson County.(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAPOSA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are under arrest after Haralson County deputies recovered multiple stolen vehicles and “a quantity” of methamphetamine.

Deputies went to an address on Jacksonville Road Apr. 5 after receiving a tip about a stolen ATV. When they arrived, they found multiple stolen vehicles and meth. All six vehicles had their catalytic converters removed.

Joseph Paul Tidwell was arrested and charged with felony theft by receiving, possession/criminal use of article with altered identification numbers, operating chop shop, theft by taking precious metals (catalytic converter), and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act - possession of methamphetamine. Stacey Michelle McCalvin was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

