Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Stop work order issued for Atlanta public safety training center

Scene of shooting on Jan. 18 at Cop City
Scene of shooting on Jan. 18 at Cop City(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A stop work order has been issued for the Atlanta public safety training center.

Inspectors observed that the erosion control measures required by the land development permit were malfunctioning.

The facility has been the site of much controversy; several rallies have been held against the facility, especially in the wake of the shooting of Manuel Teran.

Teran was shot and killed by a Georgia State Patrol trooper as troopers were clearing out the site. Access to Intrenchment Creek Park was recently restricted because of booby traps supposedly planted by protestors.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
Avyana Mitchell
Missing DeKalb 14-year-old girl found safe, police say
Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
Brady Allen, former inmate at Cobb County Detention Center
Jail staff was told a detainee needed medical attention. The help never came.

Latest News

Nearly $120 million to target lead contamination in Georgia drinking water
The aftermath of a car driving into a home in Gwinnett County.
Man drives car into neighbor’s home in Gwinnett County
Easter 2023
Easter events, egg hunts and church services in metro Atlanta
Jordan Simon
13-year-old Spalding teen reported missing, police say