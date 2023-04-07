Stop work order issued for Atlanta public safety training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A stop work order has been issued for the Atlanta public safety training center.

Inspectors observed that the erosion control measures required by the land development permit were malfunctioning.

The facility has been the site of much controversy; several rallies have been held against the facility, especially in the wake of the shooting of Manuel Teran.

Teran was shot and killed by a Georgia State Patrol trooper as troopers were clearing out the site. Access to Intrenchment Creek Park was recently restricted because of booby traps supposedly planted by protestors.

