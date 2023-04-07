Title IX update would bar outright bans on transgender athletes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The White House has proposed a clarification to the landmark Title IX legislation, with the aim of preventing all-out bans on transgender athletes in sports.

Title IX prevents sex discrimination at educational institutions that received federal funding. Recent pushes nationwide to restrict transgender participation in sports led the White House to seek clarification on the law and on lawmakers’ ability to entirely prevent transgender student-athletes from competing.

“Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination,” said Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “[The] proposed rule is designed to support Title IX’s protection for equal athletics opportunity.”

Since the start of the year, 425 bills have been proposed around the country targeting transgender individuals. Twenty states have bills specifically restricting transgender athletes at the high school and collegiate level, including Georgia’s year-old law mandating that transgender athletes compete as their gender assigned at birth, even if they’ve transitioned.

“Banning transgender kids from participating in sports actually undermines the success of Title IX, which is about fairness,” said Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality. “We’ve not seen this broad taking over of transgender girls over cisgender girls when it comes to winning competitions, winning scholarships.”

Graham says the small number of transgender athletes that do compete are typically on regimens like hormone therapy that quite literally level the playing field.

“Transgender girls are girls,” he said. “With puberty blockers, with hormone therapy, they are girls.”

But even that has been made more difficult given a Georgia bill that became law during this most recent General Assembly session barring minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

Asa Kramer-Dickie has been playing soccer since they were a kid, and now plays on the Hotlanta Phoenix, a recreational team that features mostly LGBTQ+ players.

“It obviously feels bigger than just about sports,” they said. “It feels like a much bigger thing about targeting trans people across the board.”

Kramer-Dickie finds some irony in the argument that transgender athletes – especially those that have begun or completed their transition – have advantages.

“People are really good at basketball because they’re really tall, people are really good at football because they’re really strong, and those kinds of advantages are all applauded,” they said. “Which is why, to me, it feels like much more than sports. It feels like finding every way possible to target trans people.”

The White House rule change would only prevent outright bans on transgender participation in sports. Restrictions like the one in place in Georgia would still be allowed, and any new restrictions that stop short of a ban would fall into the purview of lawmakers and local athletic associations.

The Georgia High School Association did not provide any comment on the rule change on Friday.

