UPS invests $345M in VR training and additional safety technology

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPS is using cutting-edge technology in their trucks and in the training that drivers receive.

UPS invested $345 million in safety initiatives. In 2020 UPS developed the first-ever UPS Logistics Driving Simulator. UPS will add 20 additional simulators in facilities across the country, with a total of 64 operating by the end of 2023.

The simulator can provide both automated and instructor-led curricula, both for new drivers and a refresher for those with years of safe driving under their belt.

The virtual reality simulator uses screens and prompts to test drivers on how they will react.

All UPS drivers get monthly recertification. Tony Ponder is a UPS driver in Atlanta with more than 30 years of experience without any accidents.

“Technology is a major part of the job today. When I started driving there was no technology. Now UPS can tell me whether my seatbelt is buckled when I’m driving a package car, whether my door is open,” said Ponder

Ponder is a part of UPS’s Circle of Honor, which is awarded to UPS Package car drivers with more than 25 years of accident-free driving. This week, the company announced 1,205 new Circle of Honor, inductees. The company currently employs more than 10,000 COH drivers across four continents.

Manager Cimener Banks uses software called Lytic that allows her to check a driver, speed, location, turning, and braking.

“Our drivers are on the road all day. It will let us know these are behaviors happening with this driver and something is going to happen if we don’t do something about these behaviors, we are trying to eliminate as many crashes and injuries as possible,” said Banks.

