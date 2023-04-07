Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

UPS invests $345M in VR training and additional safety technology

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPS is using cutting-edge technology in their trucks and in the training that drivers receive.

UPS invested $345 million in safety initiatives. In 2020 UPS developed the first-ever UPS Logistics Driving Simulator. UPS will add 20 additional simulators in facilities across the country, with a total of 64 operating by the end of 2023.

The simulator can provide both automated and instructor-led curricula, both for new drivers and a refresher for those with years of safe driving under their belt.

The virtual reality simulator uses screens and prompts to test drivers on how they will react.

All UPS drivers get monthly recertification. Tony Ponder is a UPS driver in Atlanta with more than 30 years of experience without any accidents.

“Technology is a major part of the job today. When I started driving there was no technology. Now UPS can tell me whether my seatbelt is buckled when I’m driving a package car, whether my door is open,” said Ponder

Ponder is a part of UPS’s Circle of Honor, which is awarded to UPS Package car drivers with more than 25 years of accident-free driving. This week, the company announced 1,205 new Circle of Honor, inductees. The company currently employs more than 10,000 COH drivers across four continents.

Manager Cimener Banks uses software called Lytic that allows her to check a driver, speed, location, turning, and braking.

“Our drivers are on the road all day. It will let us know these are behaviors happening with this driver and something is going to happen if we don’t do something about these behaviors, we are trying to eliminate as many crashes and injuries as possible,” said Banks.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Georgia boy hospitalized
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
The Livsey family has owned the plantation for over a century.
Gwinnett County officials halt from developing former plantation land
Avyana Mitchell
Missing DeKalb 14-year-old girl found safe, police say
Before and after images of Brady Allen after he pulled out his hair for hours during an...
Jail staff was told a detainee needed medical attention. The help never came.

Latest News

Nearly $120 million to target lead contamination in Georgia drinking water
On Friday, Georgia Democrats condemned the actions of the Tennessee General Assembly after the...
‘No Justins, No Peace’ Georgia Democrats condemn Tennessee expulsion vote
Kirk Wintersteen in his hospital room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Forsyth Co. man survives eight days lost, injured in north Georgia mountains
What to know before buying a used car
Trading in your used car is easy. But why not sell your car yourself?