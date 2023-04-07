White House proposal would prohibit full bans on trans student-athletes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the Biden administration announced a proposal Thursday to expand Title IX to ensure that transgender student-athletes are not discriminated against based on gender.

The rule would prevent schools and colleges from telling all trans kids they can’t play on a team that aligns with their gender identity.

Right now, several states have laws banning transgender youth from sports. In Georgia, the decision is in the hands of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).

Last year the GHSA voted to ban transgender girls who play for public schools from competing against other girls. But that could change if the federal guidelines are altered.

“You can see the administration is trying to find the middle ground between the two extremes of allow everyone to participate and ban everyone,” Emory Law Professor Tim Holbrook said.

Atlanta News First spoke with transgender athlete Nikole Glaug Thursday night about the proposal from The White House.

“It really feels like this is going to be something that’s going to be positive,” Glaug said. “Youth sports, they help build confidence. They help learning to work in teams. It’s just such an integral part at least for me and other athletes of growing up and finding oneself.”

The proposal does allow for some flexibility for schools to set their own policies, especially if an athlete’s participation could undermine fairness on the field or could lead to injuries.

Either way, Holbrook says the final decision will likely be polarizing.

“This will certainly open the door to a lot of lawsuits. Not quite yet because this is just a proposed legislation. So they still have to go through notice and comments before the regulation becomes final,” Holbrook said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.