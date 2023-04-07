Woman rescued from storm drain in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman had to be rescued from a storm drain after abruptly leaving during a court appearance Thursday.

On April 6, 42-year-old Latoysha Virgil appeared in Cobb County Superior Court’s mental health court before Judge Ann B. Harris for a felony shoplifting case. She was reported to have been out on bond.

During Virgil’s appearance, she abruptly left the courthouse around 10:45 a.m. and escaped into a storm drain.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Cobb County Fire Department, Marietta Fire Department, and Marietta Police Department in assisting in locating and eventually rescuing Virgil.

On the scene were her attorney and mental health counselor during the entire incident.

Around 3 p.m. she was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and medical treatment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.