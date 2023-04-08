Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain

Easter egg hunt
Easter egg hunt(Source: WTVM)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Easter Eggstravaganza event scheduled to be hosted by Atlanta rapper Future and his Freewishes Foundation has been relocated due to rainy weather, according to officials.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE and has been changed to Coan Park located at 1530 Woodbine Ave. SE.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., officials added.

The event will feature free food, games, prizes, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and more than 30,000 easter eggs, officials added.

The 39-year-old rap legend has a massive catalog of classic, chart-topping hit songs, mixtapes, and albums throughout his legendary career.

He has released several No. 1 albums, including “DS2,″ “Evol,” “Future,” “High Off Life,” and the hit collaboration album with hip-hop icon Drake, “What A Time To Be Alive.” In 2022, Future released his album titled, “I Never Liked You.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The Livsey family has owned the plantation for over a century.
Gwinnett County officials halt from developing former plantation land
Kirk Wintersteen in his hospital room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Forsyth Co. man survives eight days lost, injured in north Georgia mountains
Stolen vehicles recovered from a suspected chop shop in Haralson County.
Stolen vehicles recovered in Haralson County
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course

Latest News

GBI investigating shooting involving a police officer in Atlanta
Altercation led to a shooting involving a police officer in Atlanta
All lanes are blocked on I-75 south after a crash near Moores Mill Road and Peachtree Battle
Lanes blocked after crash on I-75 south near Peachtree Battle
Northwest Atlanta shooting under investigation
The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.
Metro Atlanta church and food bank to distribute 1K boxes of free food