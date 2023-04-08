Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Easter Eggstravaganza event scheduled to be hosted by Atlanta rapper Future and his Freewishes Foundation has been relocated due to rainy weather, according to officials.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive SE and has been changed to Coan Park located at 1530 Woodbine Ave. SE.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., officials added.

The event will feature free food, games, prizes, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and more than 30,000 easter eggs, officials added.

The 39-year-old rap legend has a massive catalog of classic, chart-topping hit songs, mixtapes, and albums throughout his legendary career.

He has released several No. 1 albums, including “DS2,″ “Evol,” “Future,” “High Off Life,” and the hit collaboration album with hip-hop icon Drake, “What A Time To Be Alive.” In 2022, Future released his album titled, “I Never Liked You.”

