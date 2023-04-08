Broken to Blessings: Easter week looks different for Troup Co. church damaged by tornado

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For many people in Troup County, getting ready for Easter looks a lot different this year after a damaging tornado ripped apart a beloved church right down to the pews.

“The church here, we’re looking at, from my understanding, a total rebuild,” said Chris Hendricks, Pastor of Bethel Baptist Church. “We’re going to tear this all the way down to the ground and rebuild from the ground up...just because of how unstable the building is,” he said.

The roof was ripped off, and a community without a place to come together behind the walls of Bethel Baptist Church in West Point. Even after the heartbreaking loss, the community is forced to move forward, honoring one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar. However, the church is looking to turn what is broken, into a place of blessing for others.

“We’re a center point for all the destruction that took place here,” Hendricks said. “We’re trying to help gathered goods--food, clothing, toiletries. We’ve had a couple of gators, couple of Kabota’s running through the neighborhoods finding out what people need,” he said.

In fact, recently, they’ve been using a tent to store the goods to help the community every day.

“We’ve gotten people constantly loading up, taking them out through the neighborhood,” Hendricks said. “We’ve got an abundance, so we try to give them more than what they need, and then we check on them--give them enough to last a couple of days,” he said. “As a couple of days pass, we go back and check on them again,” Hendricks said.

A family from LaGrange has been helping all week during Spring Break, delivering goods to homes or at the church.

“When we first come down, It’s just like, it’s just so sad like I didn’t expect it to be as bad, as what it really is,” said Amber Wisener. “The kids, every night by the time we make it home, and get cleaned up, they’re like, “Okay so what time are we getting up to go help in the morning” which really surprised me because it’s spring break,” she said.

“Every morning, they’re up, they’re getting showers, they’re getting ready, ready to go out the door by 8 o’clock. Every morning to come over here because they say a lot of them don’t have ways to go and they need us to be here to help them,” Wisener said.

The tent that has been used as a community hub will be used for Easter Service, as well.

“Easter Sunday we’re planning a sunrise service Easter Sunday. We were holding it outside in the parking lot weather permitting,” Hendricks said. The sunrise service will start at 7:30 in the morning.

“We’re still holding 11 o’clock Service underneath a big tent that Jackson Heating and Air has supplied us with,” Hendricks said. “Several other churches have called in have revival tents and said if we need one, all we have to do is call them and they will have it here set up,” he said.

On Saturday, the day before Easter, the church will have an Egg Hunt and Fun Day with food, music, craft, and fellowship starting at 11 a.m.

“Just to take their minds off of the destruction for a little bit and give them a little bit of hope, that God still loves them, even through the storm,” Hendricks said. “Even though the destruction God is still in control. It’s not the end of everything,” he said.

Volunteers and the church will continue to give out donations to families that need it during the weekend events.

“We’re used to getting together with family, friends, you know, having egg hunts, doing all those things, getting ready for sunrise service and fellowship breakfast, but this has definitely been a different way to show the world that Christ when he arose on Easter,” said Stephanie Hendricks, the pastor’s wife.

Pastor Hendricks said as supplies are coming in, the church will continue to give out goods to people every day until the church is rebuilt.

“In order for God to fix things, they first have to be broken,” Hendricks said. “Despite all other things, that when we’re broken, he can fix us and use us to what he sees us to be used for,” Hendricks said.

He hopes their grounds will be a symbol of their faith while providing hope.

“Our main goal is just to see Jesus here. As long as they can see that he’s being glorified, despite all of the damage that we’ve received, all we want them to see is that God is still working,” Hendricks said. “Right now, we’re at the point of resurrection of Christ, Christ is still living, even though Christ died, he was still working and a lot of people lose sight of that and that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re just trying help people understand...look Christ loves us all,” Hendricks said.

The church is located at 7885 West Point Road in West Point, Georgia.

