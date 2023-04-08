Can where you live affect your pregnancy risks?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Location, location, location” isn’t just a phrase for people looking to buy a home.

It also applies to people trying to be parents.

New research suggests the risks of severe complications during pregnancy and childbirth can vary depending on where you live.

The states with the lowest rates were Utah, Maryland, Rhode Island, Nebraska and New Hampshire.

Washington, D.C., California, Nevada, New Jersey and New York have the highest rates.

Georgia ranks in the middle.

Doctors examined Medicaid data on nearly 5,000,000 births from 49 states and Washington, D.C. from 2016 to 2018.

