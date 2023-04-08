Positively Georgia
First Alert: Widespread cold rain takes over Saturday, sunshine returns for Easter Sunday

Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 40s most of the day
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have a First Alert for Saturday as the day will be nothing short of dreary. Expect rain to become more widespread through the morning with washout conditions lingering through the early afternoon.

Rain could be heavy at times, and flash flooding will be a possibility, so drive carefully!

Not only will it be a rainy day, it will be a cold rain. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 40s most of the day.

Thankfully, after sunset rain tapers off quickly. If you’re headed to Truist park for the Braves game tonight, rain should clear around first pitch, but it will be cold so bundle up!

Easter Sunday looks great! It will be a cold start with temperatures early tomorrow in the upper 30s to low 40s-- so if you’re headed to sunrise service, have the coat!

Sunday afternoon will bring lots of sunshine, breezy conditions, and temperatures in the low 60s!

The week will start dry with temperatures gradually warming day by day. We will head back near 70 by Tuesday.

When it comes to rain, we could have a few showers Thursday night ahead of a more widespread rain chance Friday.

Cold start to what will be a mild and mostly sunny afternoon.
Cold start to what will be a mild and mostly sunny afternoon.(Atlanta News First)
Rainy and cold Saturday ahead of a chilly and dry Easter Sunday. Dry and warmer to start the...
Rainy and cold Saturday ahead of a chilly and dry Easter Sunday. Dry and warmer to start the week. Next rain chance late Thursday.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

