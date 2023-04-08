Lanes blocked after crash on I-75 south near Peachtree Battle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are blocked on I-75 south after a crash near Moores Mill Road and Peachtree Battle, according to Georgia 511 officials.

There is no official word on what led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible. There is no official word on when the crash will be cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

