Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Lanes blocked after crash on I-75 south near Peachtree Battle

All lanes are blocked on I-75 south after a crash near Moores Mill Road and Peachtree Battle
All lanes are blocked on I-75 south after a crash near Moores Mill Road and Peachtree Battle(Georgia 511)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are blocked on I-75 south after a crash near Moores Mill Road and Peachtree Battle, according to Georgia 511 officials.

There is no official word on what led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible. There is no official word on when the crash will be cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The Livsey family has owned the plantation for over a century.
Gwinnett County officials halt from developing former plantation land
Stolen vehicles recovered from a suspected chop shop in Haralson County.
Stolen vehicles recovered in Haralson County
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course
Kirk Wintersteen in his hospital room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Forsyth Co. man survives eight days lost, injured in north Georgia mountains

Latest News

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Northwest Atlanta shooting under investigation
Northwest Atlanta shooting under investigation
The Ramadan food boxes will be distributed to families in need.
Metro Atlanta church and food bank to distribute 1K boxes of free food
Easter 2023 events.
LIST: Easter events, egg hunts and church services in metro Atlanta