Male using rideshare service shot, injured in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person using a rideshare service was injured after being shot in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening, Atlanta police officials said.

Officers responded to the area of the 1300 block of Dorsey Street around 10:32 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his back.

“Preliminary Investigation indicates the victim was getting out of his Uber/Lyft when he was struck in the back,” Atlanta police officials said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The identity of the shooting victim was not released by officials.

The shooting remains under investigation.

