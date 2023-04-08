Metro Atlanta church and food bank to distribute 1K boxes of free food

STONECREST, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta church is working with a food bank for a pop-up to give away 1,000 boxes of free food on Saturday.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will be at the former Sam’s Club parking lot on Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest from 10 a.m. and goes until Noon or until supplies run out, officials said.

Officials add that 1,000 tablets will also be handed out for free.

It’s also planning random acts of kindness at pop-up locations nearby and at local businesses in the area.

