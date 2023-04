MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Marietta.

Gareth Burke was riding a 2006 Honda on Cobb Parkway just before 5:30 p.m. Apr. 7 with several other riders when he was ejected from the bike. No one else was injured. Burke was taken to Wellstar Kennestone in critical condition.

