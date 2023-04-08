Northwest Atlanta shooting under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early Saturday morning shooting is under investigation in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 1120 block of North Avenue NW around 3:56 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Atlanta police officials confirmed an officer was involved in the shooting.

The officer and another individual were rushed to an area hospital to be treated, however, officials said only the individual was shot. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials are handling the case, officials said.

