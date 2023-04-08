Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after at least five people died following a head-on crash on a busy Newton County highway Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, a van and a car collided on the highway and the five victims were all in the same vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital in critical condition.

Atlanta News First will have the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The Livsey family has owned the plantation for over a century.
Gwinnett County officials halt from developing former plantation land
Kirk Wintersteen in his hospital room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Forsyth Co. man survives eight days lost, injured in north Georgia mountains
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course
Stolen vehicles recovered from a suspected chop shop in Haralson County.
Stolen vehicles recovered in Haralson County

Latest News

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Police shot armed teen in South Fulton, investigation underway, GBI says
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain
Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Iowa won’t pay for rape victims’ abortions or contraceptives
All lanes are blocked on I-75 south after a crash near Moores Mill Road and Peachtree Battle
Lanes blocked after crash on I-75 south near Peachtree Battle