Police: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after at least five people died following a head-on crash on a busy Newton County highway Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, a van and a car collided on the highway and the five victims were all in the same vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital in critical condition.

Atlanta News First will have the latest updates on this developing story.

