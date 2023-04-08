Police shot armed teen in South Fulton, investigation underway, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation of an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening in South Fulton.

According to the GBI, South Fulton police officers responded to the Burdett Place subdivision on Burdett Road regarding a 911 call of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they located 17-year-old Jordan Buckner who was reportedly holding a gun under his shirt.

During the encounter, officers gave him commands to show them his hands and one of them shot Buckner, the GBI says.

The 17-year-old is now in critical condition at Grady Hospital and a handgun was recovered from the scene.

