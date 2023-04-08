Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police shot armed teen in South Fulton, investigation underway, GBI says

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation of an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening in South Fulton.

According to the GBI, South Fulton police officers responded to the Burdett Place subdivision on Burdett Road regarding a 911 call of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they located 17-year-old Jordan Buckner who was reportedly holding a gun under his shirt.

During the encounter, officers gave him commands to show them his hands and one of them shot Buckner, the GBI says.

The 17-year-old is now in critical condition at Grady Hospital and a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
The Livsey family has owned the plantation for over a century.
Gwinnett County officials halt from developing former plantation land
Kirk Wintersteen in his hospital room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Forsyth Co. man survives eight days lost, injured in north Georgia mountains
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
2023 Masters suspended again after trees fall on course
Stolen vehicles recovered from a suspected chop shop in Haralson County.
Stolen vehicles recovered in Haralson County

Latest News

Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain
Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Iowa won’t pay for rape victims’ abortions or contraceptives
All lanes are blocked on I-75 south after a crash near Moores Mill Road and Peachtree Battle
Lanes blocked after crash on I-75 south near Peachtree Battle
Northwest Atlanta shooting under investigation