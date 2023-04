MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: An all-clear has been issued. The person reportedly ran off campus and is being “tracked” by a K-9 unit.

ORIGINAL STORY: Students at Kennesaw State’s Marietta campus are being asked to shelter in place. Police are searching for a “suspect” on campus.

KSU Emergency: Police are searching for a suspect on the MARIETTA CAMPUS who fled from Police. Unknown if person is armed. Please remain indoors. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) April 8, 2023

