1 injured, 1 faces charges in connection to Buckhead stabbing

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating an altercation that escalated into one person being stabbed in the Buckhead section of Atlanta on Saturday night.

Authorities responded to the 3100 block of Roswell Road after reports of a person who was stabbed around 8:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male with lacerations to his body. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers were informed that the victim was involved in an altercation with “a known suspect.” The individual who allegedly stabbed the victim faces charges. The identity of the victim and the person responsible was not released by officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

