1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in northwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard after reports of a shooting.

According to Atlanta police officials, the victim is alert, conscious, and breathing. The identity of the victim and the current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.