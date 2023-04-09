Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 dead after head-on crash on Highway 19 in Pike County

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have died after a head-on crash on Highway 19 in Pike County on Saturday morning, Pike County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 19 near Pitts Lane after reports of a crash around 11:47 a.m. Officials said several people inside one of the cars were rushed to an area hospital.

“We are sad to report that there is a second fatality related to this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this tragedy. Our investigation continues and we will provide further updates,” Pike County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The identities of the victims have not been released by officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Kirk Wintersteen in his hospital room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Forsyth Co. man survives eight days lost, injured in north Georgia mountains
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain
File photo of police tape.
Police: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway
Kennesaw State University
All clear issued for Kennesaw State’s Marietta campus

Latest News

BOLO statewide lookout
Convicted murderer captured after escaping Atlanta Transitional Center
Chocolay Lions Club annual Easter hunt is Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Hosea Helps Easter celebration event scheduled
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Police shot armed teen in South Fulton, investigation underway, GBI says