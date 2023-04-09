2 dead after head-on crash on Highway 19 in Pike County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have died after a head-on crash on Highway 19 in Pike County on Saturday morning, Pike County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 19 near Pitts Lane after reports of a crash around 11:47 a.m. Officials said several people inside one of the cars were rushed to an area hospital.

“We are sad to report that there is a second fatality related to this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this tragedy. Our investigation continues and we will provide further updates,” Pike County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The identities of the victims have not been released by officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

