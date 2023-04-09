Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta woman shot in attempted robbery after asking for directions

CPSO is investigating a late afternoon shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King...
CPSO is investigating a late afternoon shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King Drive.(CPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, April 8, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) was alerted to a shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King Drive at 3:20 p.m.

According to officials, the female victim was traveling with her three kids from Atlanta, Georgia to visit family in the area. She stopped to ask for directions after getting lost. After she got out of her vehicle, she was approached by a male wearing a black hoodie and black shorts. That’s when the man tried to rob her at gunpoint.

The woman said she immediately ran when the gunman shot her in the forearm.

Officials with CPSO say the victim fled in her car to some nearby apartments and honked her horn until help arrived. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s three children, who were still in the vehicle, were not injured.

The suspect is said to have fled on foot, say officials.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this attempted robbery and shooting, please call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
2 dead after head-on crash on Highway 19 in Pike County
Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain
Head-on crash on SR 142 at Adams Circle
Deputies: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Police: 3 people taken to hospital following shooting in Buckhead

Latest News

Bowdon County Police K-9 Jett
Missing Bowdon police K-9 found safe
The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
New affordable housing opening in southeast Atlanta
Head-on crash on SR 142 at Adams Circle
Deputies: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway
Early voting sign
Early voting begins for Mableton, Clayton County sheriff runoffs
File - Road work.
Emergency bridge repair, NB lane closure expected to cause delays in Gwinnett