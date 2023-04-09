Atlanta woman shot in attempted robbery after asking for directions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, April 8, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) was alerted to a shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King Drive at 3:20 p.m.

According to officials, the female victim was traveling with her three kids from Atlanta, Georgia to visit family in the area. She stopped to ask for directions after getting lost. After she got out of her vehicle, she was approached by a male wearing a black hoodie and black shorts. That’s when the man tried to rob her at gunpoint.

The woman said she immediately ran when the gunman shot her in the forearm.

Officials with CPSO say the victim fled in her car to some nearby apartments and honked her horn until help arrived. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s three children, who were still in the vehicle, were not injured.

The suspect is said to have fled on foot, say officials.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this attempted robbery and shooting, please call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.

