Bowdon County police K-9 reported missing

BOWDON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Bowdon County Police Department K-9 has been reported missing, according to officials.

According to Bowdon County police officials, the K-9 officer arrived home around midnight to find that K-9 Jett’s kennel door “had been opened and Jett is missing.”

He was last seen near Roy Banor Road, officials said.

“If anyone has “eyes on” Jett please call 911. If anyone has seen him, please message the Police Department on Facebook. Everyone’s help would be greatly appreciated,” Bowdon County police officials said.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also shared information about a missing police K-9 on Sunday morning.

