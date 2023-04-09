Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Bowdon County police K-9 reported missing

Missing Bowdon County Police K-9
Missing Bowdon County Police K-9(Bowdon County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWDON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Bowdon County Police Department K-9 has been reported missing, according to officials.

According to Bowdon County police officials, the K-9 officer arrived home around midnight to find that K-9 Jett’s kennel door “had been opened and Jett is missing.”

He was last seen near Roy Banor Road, officials said.

“If anyone has “eyes on” Jett please call 911. If anyone has seen him, please message the Police Department on Facebook. Everyone’s help would be greatly appreciated,” Bowdon County police officials said.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also shared information about a missing police K-9 on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Kirk Wintersteen in his hospital room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Forsyth Co. man survives eight days lost, injured in north Georgia mountains
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain
File photo of police tape.
Police: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway
Kennesaw State University
All clear issued for Kennesaw State’s Marietta campus

Latest News

Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting
police sirens generic photo
1 injured, 1 faces charges in connection to Buckhead stabbing
A metro Atlanta church joined a food bank and an Atlanta-based phone and technology company for...
Metro Atlanta church distributed 1K boxes of free food on Easter weekend
Chocolay Lions Club annual Easter hunt is Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Hosea Helps Easter celebration event underway in Atlanta