First Alert Forecast: Chilly and breezy Easter Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a very rainy Saturday, East Sunday will shape up to be much better!

Expect a chilly and breezy day with highs in the low 60s and winds out of the East between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25mph possible.

The morning will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but expect clouds to decrease through the day leading to a mostly sunny afternoon.

We will start the week on a chilly note with overnight lows dropping into the low 40s.

Temperatures through the week will gradually warm day by day with highs back in the mid 70s by Wednesday.

We could have an isolated shower late Thursday night and scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, otherwise the week ahead looks dry-- yes including Saturday!

