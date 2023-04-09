Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Chilly and breezy Easter Sunday

Highs will climb into the lows 60s with clouds decreasing through the day
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a very rainy Saturday, East Sunday will shape up to be much better!

Expect a chilly and breezy day with highs in the low 60s and winds out of the East between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25mph possible.

The morning will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but expect clouds to decrease through the day leading to a mostly sunny afternoon.

We will start the week on a chilly note with overnight lows dropping into the low 40s.

Temperatures through the week will gradually warm day by day with highs back in the mid 70s by Wednesday.

We could have an isolated shower late Thursday night and scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, otherwise the week ahead looks dry-- yes including Saturday!

Chilly and breezy day with clouds decreasing through the afternoon.
Chilly and breezy day with clouds decreasing through the afternoon.(Atlanta News First)
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.(Atlanta News First)
Sunshine returns today and for most of the week with temperatures gradually warming back into...
Sunshine returns today and for most of the week with temperatures gradually warming back into the 70s by Tuesday. Rain possible late week.(Atlanta News First)

