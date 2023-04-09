Hosea Helps Easter celebration event scheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hosea Helps Easter celebration which includes family-friendly events, an Easter Egg hunt, and more is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Hosea Helps officials, families can enjoy services and activities which also include hot food, Easter baskets, face painting, a bounce house, school supplies, and more.

“We will host an extraordinary group of volunteers to lead the charge in distributing supplies during the drive-through event,” Hosea Helps officials said.

The event will be held at the Hosea Helps headquarters at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive in Atlanta from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

