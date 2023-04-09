Positively Georgia
Police: 3 people taken to hospital following shooting in DeKalb Co.

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after three people were shot in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon.

According to deputies, officers responded to a report of a person shot at Oak Valley Road and located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Two other victims were located shortly and were transported for further evaluation

This is an active investigation and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

