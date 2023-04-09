Positively Georgia
Students react to emergency alerts on KSU Marietta campus

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Kennesaw State University students are still wondering what led to a shelter-in-place on Friday night at the Marietta campus.

Several tweets and messages from the KSU Emergency Management urged students to stay indoors, alerting them of a person who fled during a nearby traffic stop.

“I locked the doors, I turned off the lights, I got in bed, I was just fine,” Chris Navarro, a student, said.

An all-clear was issued shortly after, saying police k9 were tracking the suspect off-campus.

Most students told Atlanta News First the alerts were incredibly helpful, but some say they were eager to know a bit more information about what was going on.

“I just wish they would describe what to look out for if we’re out,” Navarro said.

With school shootings happening across the nation, some students said, the more details the better, so they know exactly what the threat may be.

Navarro said it does help that students communicate with each other during emergencies.

“There’s actually one person in the Group Me that saw what was going on and he told the group,” Navarro said.

Atlanta News First reached out to police for more information on what happened.

Marietta Police said they assisted.

We are working to learn more from Cobb County Police.

