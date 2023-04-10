Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta Inc. to hold scholarship awards dinner

100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta
100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta Inc. is preparing to host its annual scholarship awards dinner on April 29 at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel at 6 p.m.

Dr. Dennis Kimbro, a lecturer, and researcher in the field of management entrepreneurship and human potential will be the keynote speaker at the event.

Dr. Kimbro is a tireless educator and best-selling author on leadership wealth and success.  As one of today’s top business speakers, he has documented and shared his principles and insight on peak performance with thousands of followers around the globe. His honors include various awards bestowed by the business community as well as the Dale Carnegie Personal Achievement Award.  Currently, Dr. Kimbro teaches on the faculty at the Clark Atlanta University School of Business Administration, where he was awarded “Professor of the Year” on three occasions.  

The event is held to raise scholarship funds for the award-winning Rites of Passage Academy Program.

The Rites of Passage program targets male students in grades 8-12 and exposes them to life skills, leadership development, college/career preparedness, financial literacy, and more.

Family, friends, and supporters, as well as local and national dignitaries, are invited to participate in this event which will include a raffle drawing with a top prize of $500 cash: a silent auction featuring jewelry (earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings, vacation giveaway, art, and collectibles and much more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
2 dead after head-on crash on Highway 19 in Pike County
Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain
Head-on crash on SR 142 at Adams Circle
Deputies: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Police: 3 people taken to hospital following shooting in Buckhead

Latest News

The grand opening for Haven at South Atlanta will be Monday, April 10.
New affordable housing opening in southeast Atlanta
A metro Atlanta church joined a food bank and an Atlanta-based phone and technology company for...
Metro Atlanta church distributed 1K boxes of free food on Easter weekend
Easter 2023 events.
LIST: Easter events, egg hunts and church services in metro Atlanta
HERO Agriculture Founder, Mike Reynolds.
Georgia man creates a sanctuary for veterans in crisis