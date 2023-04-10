100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta Inc. to hold scholarship awards dinner

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta Inc. is preparing to host its annual scholarship awards dinner on April 29 at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel at 6 p.m.

Dr. Dennis Kimbro, a lecturer, and researcher in the field of management entrepreneurship and human potential will be the keynote speaker at the event.

Dr. Kimbro is a tireless educator and best-selling author on leadership wealth and success. As one of today’s top business speakers, he has documented and shared his principles and insight on peak performance with thousands of followers around the globe. His honors include various awards bestowed by the business community as well as the Dale Carnegie Personal Achievement Award. Currently, Dr. Kimbro teaches on the faculty at the Clark Atlanta University School of Business Administration, where he was awarded “Professor of the Year” on three occasions.

The event is held to raise scholarship funds for the award-winning Rites of Passage Academy Program.

The Rites of Passage program targets male students in grades 8-12 and exposes them to life skills, leadership development, college/career preparedness, financial literacy, and more.

Family, friends, and supporters, as well as local and national dignitaries, are invited to participate in this event which will include a raffle drawing with a top prize of $500 cash: a silent auction featuring jewelry (earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings, vacation giveaway, art, and collectibles and much more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.