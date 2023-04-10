Positively Georgia
20-year-old man injured in LaGrange shooting

Ambulance graphic
Ambulance graphic(Source: MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured in LaGrange is under investigation.

Officers responded to the area of McGregor Street and Colquitt Street after reports of a person shot. The official time was not released by officials.

Upon arrival, officers found a man identified as Davaris Lindsey with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for help with the shooting investigation. Anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything is urged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

