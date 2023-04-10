34-year-old man injured in Hall County shooting involving police

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man was injured in a shooting involving police officers in Hall County.

According to Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials, Jason William Grindle is accused of pointing a gun at officers who were in the process of serving an arrest warrant to him at the 2400 block of Brand Drive in Hall County around 2:15 p.m.

“As law enforcement approached Grindle in the backyard of the residence, the suspect presented a handgun,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials said. “At that point, HCSO deputies fired on Grindle.”

Officials said Grindle was “struck more than once,” and he was “talking and alert” when he was taken to an area hospital.

Grindle was being sought for multiple felony arrest warrants including aggravated assault, home invasion, armed robbery, and exploitation of an elder person in Stephens County.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.