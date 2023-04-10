Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

34-year-old man injured in Hall County shooting involving police

Scene of a shooting in Hall County
Scene of a shooting in Hall County(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man was injured in a shooting involving police officers in Hall County.

According to Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials, Jason William Grindle is accused of pointing a gun at officers who were in the process of serving an arrest warrant to him at the 2400 block of Brand Drive in Hall County around 2:15 p.m.

“As law enforcement approached Grindle in the backyard of the residence, the suspect presented a handgun,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials said. “At that point, HCSO deputies fired on Grindle.”

Officials said Grindle was “struck more than once,” and he was “talking and alert” when he was taken to an area hospital.

Grindle was being sought for multiple felony arrest warrants including aggravated assault, home invasion, armed robbery, and exploitation of an elder person in Stephens County.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
File graphic of an ambulance.
2 dead after head-on crash on Highway 19 in Pike County
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain
Head-on crash on SR 142 at Adams Circle
Deputies: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Police: 3 people taken to hospital following shooting in Buckhead

Latest News

Road Closure sign
Portion of two DeKalb County roads to temporarily close
Doctor sits down with Black elderly couple
Lawmakers, organizers discuss State of Black Georgia Health Report
City of South Fulton police car.
South Fulton to no longer hire officers with excessive use of force violations
The Sound of Dutchtown
Georgia marching band to perform in D-Day Memorial Parade in France
Shoplifter steals $90K in watches during Phipps Plaza smash-and-grab