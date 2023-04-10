$5K reward offered after kittens tossed from car window in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When a driver spotted what looked like trash thrown out of a car window, she instinctively knew what she needed to do.

There, seemingly alone and helpless on the side of the road, were two tiny kittens. They appeared to have been abandoned.

According to a Duluth Police Department Facebook post the incident happened on the night of April 4.

Police said the woman who found the two kittens kept them overnight and took them to Planned Pethood the next morning.

The kittens are expected to recover but unfortunately, a third kitten was found dead in the same area the following day, most likely due to exposure.

“The original two kittens found are healthy at their foster home. Sadly, the third kitten found passed away shortly after the rescue, most likely due to exposure,” a Planned PEThood Facebook post explained.

Planned PEThood is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for throwing the pair of newborn kittens out of a moving SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.

Animal cruelty cases can be reported through PETA.

