Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta Crime Stoppers need help identifying man involved in bank fraud

Man suspected of bank fraud at Truist Bank
Man suspected of bank fraud at Truist Bank(Atlanta Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Fraud Unit is searching for a man suspected of committing fraud at a local bank in Atlanta.

On Dec 2, a man described to have sandy blonde or reddish brown hair with a matching beard and short sideburns went to a Truist Bank at 26 Peachtree St NW and used a fake ID of a victim and was able to cash a fraudulent check for almost $9,000 then withdrew $7,000 says police.

The next day he then went to another Truist Bank located at 3300 Northside Pkwy in Atlanta with the same fake ID and tried to withdraw $9,000 and the transaction was declined. Officials say he attempted a total of about $26,000 and the total loss was almost $16,000.

The Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and asks to contact the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Man suspected of bank fraud at Truist Bank
Man suspected of bank fraud at Truist Bank(Atlanta Police Department)
Man suspected of bank fraud at Truist Bank
Man suspected of bank fraud at Truist Bank(Atlanta Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
2 dead after head-on crash on Highway 19 in Pike County
Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza
Atlanta rapper Futures’ Easter Eggstravaganza ‘relocated’ due to rain
Head-on crash on SR 142 at Adams Circle
Deputies: Head-on collision leaves 5 dead on Newton County highway
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Police: 3 people taken to hospital following shooting in Buckhead

Latest News

The Sound of Dutchtown
Georgia marching band to perform in D-Day Memorial Parade in France
Person of interest in forgeries in Newnan.
Newnan police looking for person of interest in forgery, entering autos
The Home Depot Foundation increases disaster relief help to $400K
TSA has not installed full barriers at secondary screening areas more than a year after felon...
New videos of gunfire reveal vulnerability at Atlanta’s airport