Atlanta Crime Stoppers need help identifying man involved in bank fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Fraud Unit is searching for a man suspected of committing fraud at a local bank in Atlanta.

On Dec 2, a man described to have sandy blonde or reddish brown hair with a matching beard and short sideburns went to a Truist Bank at 26 Peachtree St NW and used a fake ID of a victim and was able to cash a fraudulent check for almost $9,000 then withdrew $7,000 says police.

The next day he then went to another Truist Bank located at 3300 Northside Pkwy in Atlanta with the same fake ID and tried to withdraw $9,000 and the transaction was declined. Officials say he attempted a total of about $26,000 and the total loss was almost $16,000.

The Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and asks to contact the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Man suspected of bank fraud at Truist Bank (Atlanta Police Department)

