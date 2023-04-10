Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns Friday at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of Atlanta’s largest and longest-running fine arts festivals and the third oldest in the country has returned with the 87th Annual Dogwood Festival starting Friday, April 14-16 at Piedmont Park.

The festival will feature 260 fine artists, live music, amusement park-style rides, a VIP experience, international entertainment, the Mimosa 5K, the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition and Art Throwdown, the Kids Village presented by Visit Tallahassee and much more to Piedmont Park.

The Dogwood Festival is a free event but offers a VIP package experience that will take place in a spacious fenced VIP area. This experience will be Saturday and Sunday afternoons, and VIP access is also available Friday and Saturday evenings which will include festival attendance with seating, private bathrooms, a private bar, beer and wine tastings, the Loaded Taco/Loaded Burger food truck and more, all with a perfect view of the Coca-Cola Main Stage.

Dogwood Festival VIP experience (Atlanta Dogwood Festival)

Even though the festival is free they are requesting a $5 donation at the door to cover the increase due to Covid-19 to keep the festival running. There is an option for online reservations as well at https://dogwood.org/product/donate-friends-of-the-dogwood/.

Some important tips while planning your visit to the festival this weekend per the City of Atlanta and City ordinance:

The best way to get to the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is by taking MARTA! Attendees can exit at the Arts Center or Midtown station and walk a few blocks to Piedmont Park.

No smoking at outdoor facilities including Piedmont Park. No tobacco products of any type are permitted anywhere in the park during the festival.

No dogs (or other pets) are permitted in Piedmont Park during the festival. The Off Leash Dog Park will be open during the event with access via the Park Drive entrance only.

No outside food or beverages may be brought into Piedmont Park during the festival.

Small chairs are allowed.

No tents or coolers are allowed.

For more information on the festival, a list of performances and more visit www.dogwood.org.

