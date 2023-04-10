Battle over abortion pill in federal courts creating confusion

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta OB-GYNs and legal experts said the court battle over abortion pills is creating confusion for women and healthcare providers.

“I think everyone is confused. Women that need care. Doctors and nurses that provide the care. Lawyers that argue these cases,” said Dr. Mimi Zieman, an Atlanta OB-GYN.

A federal judge in Amarillo, Texas ordered that the FDA’s approval of the drug be put on hold Apr. 7. Less than an hour after that ruling, a federal judge in Spokane, Washington blocked the FDA from reducing access to the drug.

The ruling by Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk was set to take effect on Friday, April 14.

Mifepristone was approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago, and health officials say it has been used in more than 60 countries by millions of women.

Zieman challenged that the move now to ban mifepristone is purely political.

“Healthcare should not be decided by arbitrary judges who have absolutely no education in healthcare,” said Zieman, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Monday.

On Monday, the Justice Department appealed the ruling, calling on the 5th Circuit to rule on their appeal by Thursday at noon.

“The people most affected by these decisions and these legal battles are the women who are having to make these decisions under extremely stressful times,” said Dr. Didi Saint-Louis, an OB_GYN in metro Atlanta.

Federal officials called for the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to allow the prescription of mifepristone while its use is argued in the courts.

Xavier Beccera, U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services, said the feds will use every tool available to defend FDA’s approval of mifepristone.

“And to have one judge in one court in one state, for everyone in America, say no, that’s extreme,” said Becerra, during a press event in Atlanta. “And so we’re going to defend this through the legal process every step of the way,” Becerra said.

Legal experts believe this case and this issue are destined for the Supreme Court.

“With the dueling ruling coming from Washington, the district court in Washington, I very much expect whether sooner or later, this case, this issue will make it before the Supreme Court because now we essentially have a circuit split on the issue,” said Allison Whelan, Professor of Law at Georgia State University.

Whelan recognized the issue of abortion returning to the Supreme Court will not be welcomed by abortion advocates.

“With the current makeup of the Supreme Court, if there is a way for them to restrict access to abortion, they will bend over backwards, and jump through legal loopholes to find a way to do so,” said Whelan.

Until the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rules on the Justice Department’s appeal, mifepristone remains available in Georgia.

“For providers, it’s a matter of making sure we’re staying on top of the different information coming along and staying up to date with the new regulations so we’re able to practice within the law,” said Dr. Saint-Louis.

Dr. Zieman said medical professionals are committed to offering abortion care during this changing landscape.

“We’re experiencing whiplash every day. And what women need to know is that we will always be there to provide them care. Abortion care is standard medical care,” Zieman said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.