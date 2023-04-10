Bethel Baptist Church holds Easter service amid tornado recovery effort

WEST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was cold, it was dreary, but some members of the Bethel Baptist Church congregation still came together for their Easter sunrise service.

The bleak weather was the least of their worries. The church experienced a devastating EF-3 tornado on Mar. 26, which left the roof, sitting on top of the pews.

“At some point, we are going to be able to start rebuilding. We should have all of our information this upcoming week so we can get moving on that,” said Pastor Chris Hendricks.

The building may be leveled, but members say they know the real church is inside their hearts.

“That’s just a building, we are the church, we are the body. He’s coming back after us,” said Steve Smith, a member.

Pastor Hendricks said the destroyed building symbolizes a new beginning and a resurrection for them.

“This building behind us here is broken, so now God can step in and do the repairs as needed and make it the way he would have it, and move us out of the way,” said Hendricks.

The tornado destroyed all in its path, leaving the buildings on West Point Road. The Bethel Baptist Church building, a beacon in this community, will be rebuilt, but it could take several months.

“We are going to build back. We’ve got a lot of changes we are going to make,” said Hendricks.

“I know God’s got a plan for bigger and better,” said Smith.

