Brookhaven making progress on design and plans for new City Hall

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven is planning to build a new City Hall that goes beyond government use.

After community input, the city is about 50 percent through the design phase of this project.

The city’s current City Hall is on Peachtree Road about a mile from where the new City Hall will be built.

The newly released design gives the public an idea of what Brookhaven’s new City Hall could look like.

“This is not just some place where some elected officials and the city staff will be and hang out, this is really activated for public use,” said Mayor Ernst.

Brookhaven’s Mayor says the new City Hall will also serve as a community center.

The city says 62 percent of the building is dedicated to public space.

“We are going to have a very large atrium that’s going to act kind of like a city square, we’ll have some restaurant options and probably some coffee houses and large multi-purpose space,” said Mayor Ernst.

The plan is to also have a rooftop terrace for public events.

“Views from that height will be amazing, they’ll be of Buckhead, downtown, Stone Mountain, all throughout,” said Mayor Ernst.

Brookhaven’s new City Hall will be very close to mass transit and built right on the existing long-term MARTA parking lot off Peachtree Road.

The mayor says construction will cost will be around $60 million, money coming from the Special Services District, a separate tax on commercial properties.

“This City Hall is already financed completely,” said Mayor Ernst. “We already have the money, we at are at 50 percent design right now and we hope to break ground this fall.”

Some residents have opposed the cost of the project and say the project could’ve been downsized.

Click here for the latest updates on the future City Hall project.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.