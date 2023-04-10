Climate change could increase number of home runs in baseball

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Catching a baseball game on a hot summer day might be miserable when you’re baking out in the sun, but new research suggests it could make the game more interesting.

Researchers at Dartmouth analyzed more than 100,000 baseball games and 220,000 batted balls and found hotter temperatures increase home runs.

The people behind the study say it’s just one example of how climate change will restructure our lives-- right down to America’s favorite pastime.

From the major leagues to t-ball teams, for every degree the air warms, the likelihood you’ll see a home run increases by 1%. The research linked 50 homers a year to the warmer weather.

University of Georgia Professor John Knox says Georgia’s climate has warmed two degrees since the 1970s. Warm air is less dense, meaning if a player hits the ball up and out, it will travel farther. Knox says if the trend increases, Major League Baseball may change their rules to keep players from hitting as many home runs.

If there are no changes we will see a few more home runs a year or so throughout the rest of the century,” he said.

Non-climate factors are also increasing the number of home runs- the size of the ball and stitches. This might also mean more domed stadiums because fans might get too hot in the direct sun.

