Cobb County Schools responds after high school teacher arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County School District issued a statement in response to a high school teacher’s arrest.

Jason Scott Hammett, a teacher at Kennesaw Mountain High School, was arrested earlier this month after being found with alcohol on school grounds. Hammett was charged with a misdemeanor Apr. 3 and is out on bond.

The Cobb County School District said,

“Cobb Schools police and local administration are working with the police investigation regarding the suspicion of a now former staff member being intoxicated on campus. We expect all employees to support students as professionals and uphold District policy.”

