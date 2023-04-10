Demolition begins on blighted property in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Brook Glen neighborhood in Decatur is idyllic for many reasons.

It has neat homes, manicured lawns, and crooning birds.

“This is a nice little community where everybody stays together and does their things together.”

But for over a year there’s also been a blighted home sitting smack in the middle of the neighborhood. It’s an eye sore for residents like Waku Henry who lives across the street.

“It’s cool now because they’re fixing it,” Henry said. “That’s the most important thing.”

That demolition started over the weekend with equipment beginning to tear the home apart.

The work comes almost a year and a half after the home burned down in Dec. 2021.

In March, Dekalb County officials told Atlanta News First that demolition was being held up by insurance issues.

Something that Henry – a home renovation contractor – knows all about.

“I knew it was just a matter of time before they really got to it,” Henry explained. “I just figured that since it’s burned down, it’s all about the insurance, you know what I’m saying? So, I figured they were going to do an investigation about it.”

But the demolition of some kind has finally started, meaning the property will soon be less of a blight and more of a blessing.

“I’m glad they’re taking care of it now,” Henry said. “Better now than never.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.